Jafa in
Wayfair layoff
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2023-01-20/wayfair-layoffs-more-than-1-000-employees-to-lose-jobs
Anyone have more insight about them ?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
What insight are you looking for? Definitely seems to just be following the trend of layoffs amidst 'economic uncertainty.' I think a lot of these online retailers who saw a boom in spending during/post-pandemic are shell shocked now that people aren't spending as much. Like a chicken vs. the egg conversation
