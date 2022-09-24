akirkie15 in
Searching for Internships
Hello everyone, Im currently a Junior CS student applying for internships for next summer however out of the 18 I have applied to I have already been passed on for 16 of them without securing even a first interview! Im not totally sure what is happening I have 2 other internship experiences and a few personal projects. Any insight would be very helpful!
DlobSoftware Engineer at Tanium
Apply to 100+
