Seeking Advice on Transitioning from Service-Based to Product-Based Companies

Hello Everyone,





I'm currently a Senior Software Engineer and am expecting a promotion to Team Lead in a few months. However, I'm increasingly dissatisfied with the processes and overall culture of a service-based company. I'm considering making a move to MAANG or other product-based companies.





With a total of 8 years of experience, I'm not sure if this is the right time to start preparing for a transition to product-based companies. Additionally, I'm uncertain about the expectations these companies have from a senior professional like me.





Any advice on how to prepare, what to expect, and whether it's feasible to make this transition at this stage in my career would be greatly appreciated.





Thank you!