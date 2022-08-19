19g615l16wq7ss in
SWE that are self taught no degree, how long did it take you to get your first job?
To be clear, after you started applying for jobs. Comment your journey if you want on the actual learning process.
About me: been studying since 1/1/22 and have been looking for first FT frontend role for 2 months now, feeling discouraged.
4
1046
dzynSoftware Engineer
I went to a boot camp that had corporate partners who they sent our resumes to and helped set up interviews. Got an offer two weeks after graduating the program
1
19g615l16wq7ssFrontend Software Engineer
Wow i’ve never heard if that. If you don’t mind me asking what was the name of the bootcamp?
