TechGeek99 in
Google Interview Confirmed - Any Tips?
Finally got the attention of Google Recruiters for EU-Based role and my interview is scheulted at July 29th.
I'm a vendor at Microsoft, my contract ends at September, actively looking for a new role.
I have to pass Google interview and don't have other choice.
Any tips on how to prepare and clear out the interview?
I mainly rely on Neetcode
soobin999Software Engineer
I found this blog post from Levels a while back to be really helpful, seems to give a lot of good insight into Google's interview process. Might be a bit outdated but I bet all the same principles are there. https://www.levels.fyi/blog/google-software-engineer-interview-process.html
