Layoffs in tech are alarming- Amazon projects more in 2023

These are the latest tech layoff numbers I've seen. There are some companies on here that I haven't heard news about yet like Google, Apple, and a few others but Amazon has called out layoffs through 2023...





Meta: 11,000

Amazon: 10,000

Peloton: 4,600

Twitter: 3,700

Seagate: 3,000

Carvana: 2,500

Snap: 1,200

Coinbase: 1,100

Stripe: 1,100

Shopify: 1,000

Microsoft: 1,000

Robinhood: 1,000

Salesforce: 950

Redfin: 860

Lyft: 760

Opendoor: 550

Netflix: 450





Sum: ~43,700 across engineering, marketing, sales, ops, and people teams