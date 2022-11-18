tangentialee in
Layoffs in tech are alarming- Amazon projects more in 2023
These are the latest tech layoff numbers I've seen. There are some companies on here that I haven't heard news about yet like Google, Apple, and a few others but Amazon has called out layoffs through 2023...
Meta: 11,000
Amazon: 10,000
Peloton: 4,600
Twitter: 3,700
Seagate: 3,000
Carvana: 2,500
Snap: 1,200
Coinbase: 1,100
Stripe: 1,100
Shopify: 1,000
Microsoft: 1,000
Robinhood: 1,000
Salesforce: 950
Redfin: 860
Lyft: 760
Opendoor: 550
Netflix: 450
Sum: ~43,700 across engineering, marketing, sales, ops, and people teams
lclclclclcBackend Software Engineer
Time to grind lc and fix bugs. Not gonna waste time. gotta go fast
7
