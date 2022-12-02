Did you know the Spotify wrapped story format came from an intern back in 2020?

I just read an article about how the story format came from an intern and had no idea. I love it when it comes out every year because before that I'm pretty sure it was just an email summary.





Note to interns: Corporations own your work, the same goes for grad students in capstone. Even though you likely won't get credit for it corporate side, you should always keep a record for yourself and use it to market your skills and expertise!





Excerpt-





Ham kept silent when it was first unveiled in 2019. "But this year, I feel like now that it's gained some traction, it's not as brand new, it's so much more popular. I have seen so many memes about, Oh, how did you know I listened to so-and-so? Or I've seen so many people posting theirs, using them as horoscopes almost. It's crazy. That simply was not there before."





When we reached out to Spotify for comment, the company denied that this was accurate. "Spotify is proud to provide young talent from all backgrounds with the opportunity to create, contribute, and learn alongside some of the best teams in the business," a spokesperson told Refinery29. "Since Spotify’s Wrapped concept was first introduced in 2013, hundreds of employees have contributed ideas and creative concepts that have made the experience what it is today. While ideas generated during Spotify’s internship program have on occasion informed campaigns and products, based on our internal review, that is not the case here with Spotify Wrapped. It’s unfortunate that things have been characterized otherwise.”









Source:

https://www-refinery29-com.cdn.ampproject.org/c/s/www.refinery29.com/amp/en-us/2020/12/10208481/jewel-ham-artist-spotify-wrapped-internship