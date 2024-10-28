Thinking about an opportunity closer to home

Poll

About 2 years ago My wife and I moved across the state because she accepted a new role at her job. My old company said I could work remote for the time being until I found a closer location which was great. But as time went on, the remote work was starting to get to me. It was difficult to find tasks due to complications in agile process with sprints trying to find work. I tried to find roles within my old company that were nearby my wife and I but the current company that I work for offered me a better opportunity which I took it. 2 and 1/2 years later dealing with rush hour in Boston everyday has been really starting to get to me taking a round trip at least 2 hours + a day. I love my team and my role which I recently got promoted to a new role and team with in my current company. My old company has showed interest in me with 50% less travel. Not dealing with Boston rush hour traffic as much. The travel time is about 65%, less and more money roughly 35% more. I've been weighing my options because I really like my team and my company is so so which I can't complain. But more money, less distance and less time on the road has the thing to make me really consider? Finding a good team is difficult in my industry , but having more time to myself and for my family and also for getting my graduate degree is what I value. I'm just looking for advice.