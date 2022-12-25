Seeking a career advice in Data Science

Hello everyone,





I am 24 yo. Moved to Rome, Italy from the middle east last year for master's in data science. Then started 11 months ago working PT doing CV for a consulting startup in Insurance. There is a huge gap between the salaries in the US vs here in Europe even in the best circumstances. What I'm gonna save here for 10 years can be saved in the US in a single year!





What is your advice for me? I can't get rid of the idea that paying in EU is freaking low compared to the US, so I feel like I am wasting my life here!





N.B. Also, I know it is very hard to get into the US on H1B, so I thought of going for a PhD in AI as a gate to enter the US. Even though I believe it would be better if I go for PhD after spending some years in industry.