Seeking a career advice in Data Science
Hello everyone,
I am 24 yo. Moved to Rome, Italy from the middle east last year for master's in data science. Then started 11 months ago working PT doing CV for a consulting startup in Insurance. There is a huge gap between the salaries in the US vs here in Europe even in the best circumstances. What I'm gonna save here for 10 years can be saved in the US in a single year!
What is your advice for me? I can't get rid of the idea that paying in EU is freaking low compared to the US, so I feel like I am wasting my life here!
N.B. Also, I know it is very hard to get into the US on H1B, so I thought of going for a PhD in AI as a gate to enter the US. Even though I believe it would be better if I go for PhD after spending some years in industry.
Skills + experience + some bullshitting = pay Some very high level positions might "require" a phd for data (I'm guessing Microsoft Research for example), but is that type of work what you want to do? (More research than applied) Otherwise, you'll need to plan things out for America. E.g. Look at the h1b database websites. Which companies hired data guys on h1b, what qualifications needed? Then you'll need to build skills to meet and exceed in order to qualify for the visa. In the meantime, network (here, linkedin), apply when appropriate, and see. Fishing a h1b visa can be tough. You can do a phd anytime as a possible, not guaranteed, way in, but that's a big expense on your part for several years, but isn't the big salary you're after.
But, you need to firmly figure out the lifestyle you Want and determined to achieve even if it will cost time and energy and money, then go for it! Young is easy to chase dreams. Older can be tougher. Ie. If the "Western/American" lifestyle is what you want, you already know what you have to do. It doesn't make America "better" to live in - racism, murders, discrimination, pollution, illegals, drugs, etc. Many "nicer" places to live in worldwide. But as one of the handful of places where one can work up to making $500k+/yr within 10 years and save up a ton for retirement within 15-20, it is one of the easier places to achieve that.
