Referrals while in Google team matching

I recently passed the PM interview at Google and I am now in the team matching stage. My recruiter informed me that due to the holidays it will likely take until mid January before I can start. I wanted to take advantage of my time and get some more offers. Mainly looking at big tech/late stage startups. Would love referrals at doordash, figma, snap, microsoft and cruise!





I was an early stage founder before now and fortunate to work on some cool products, happy to share my resume if you want to learn about my background first. I appreciate anyone's help and will be sure to pay it forward