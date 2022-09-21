dr139081hBYD in  
Technical Recruiter  

What would it take for the US to go to a 4-day work week?

I'm so tired all the time and the hustle culture isn't doing anyone any good OTHER than the billionaire owners and investors.


Would love to hear your thoughts on what would have to happen for the US to try something like this: https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/01/business/4-day-work-week-uk-trial/index.html


Update: https://www.bbc.com/news/business-62966302

How the world's biggest four-day workweek trial run changed people's lives | CNN Business

How the world's biggest four-day workweek trial run changed people's lives | CNN Business

Workers are fed up. More than two years into the pandemic, many have burned out, quit their jobs or are struggling to make ends meet as record inflation takes a huge bite out of their paychecks.

cnn.com
21
1279
Sort by:
Ncyv23t0i908DevOps Engineer at BNY Mellon 
I love the idea of a 4dww. I doubt it will happen in the US. This country was built on slave labor and the 5 day, salaried role is the closest thing you'll get to it outside of indentured servitude in prison. 🥴
11
dr139081hBYDTechnical Recruiter  
You bring up a very good point. The politics of this would be so bad... "how unamerican" this is all I can think of lol
3

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,381