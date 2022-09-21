dr139081hBYD in
What would it take for the US to go to a 4-day work week?
I'm so tired all the time and the hustle culture isn't doing anyone any good OTHER than the billionaire owners and investors.
Would love to hear your thoughts on what would have to happen for the US to try something like this: https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/01/business/4-day-work-week-uk-trial/index.html
DevOps Engineer at BNY Mellon
I love the idea of a 4dww. I doubt it will happen in the US. This country was built on slave labor and the 5 day, salaried role is the closest thing you'll get to it outside of indentured servitude in prison. 🥴
Technical Recruiter
You bring up a very good point. The politics of this would be so bad... "how unamerican" this is all I can think of lol
