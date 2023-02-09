CaleKaesar in
Meta targets middle managers in 'flattening' org structure
"Meta Platforms Inc. is asking many of its managers and directors to transition to individual contributor jobs or leave the company as part of a process to become a more efficient organization, known internally as a 'flattening,'" - Source
An interesting move that I assume will be popular industry-wide. What are your guys' thoughts on this move?
11
6113
Sort by:
ColdpressedCoffeeFull-Stack Software Engineer
Fuck meta anyway.
13
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,434