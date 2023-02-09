CaleKaesar in  
Technical Program Manager  

Meta targets middle managers in 'flattening' org structure

"Meta Platforms Inc. is asking many of its managers and directors to transition to individual contributor jobs or leave the company as part of a process to become a more efficient organization, known internally as a 'flattening,'" - Source


An interesting move that I assume will be popular industry-wide. What are your guys' thoughts on this move?

11
6113
Sort by:
ColdpressedCoffeeFull-Stack Software Engineer  
Fuck meta anyway.
13

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,434