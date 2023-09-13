AI Chatbots successfully build software in under 7 minutes for less than $1

AI Chatbots, such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, can create incredibly cost-friendly software in record time, reveals a new study.





The AI Tech Company Experiment

Brown University and several Chinese University researchers put ChatGPT-powered AI bots to the test by making them run a hypothetical software development company, ChatDev.

The AI chatbots were given specific roles and allocated respective stages based on the traditional waterfall model encompassing designing, coding, testing, and documenting.

AI 'employees' functioned with minimal human input to complete their parts of the software development process.

Impressive Results

Assigning 70 tasks to ChatDev led to the completion of the entire software development process in under seven minutes at a cost of less than one dollar on average.

A stunning 86.66% of the generated software systems performed flawlessly.

Despite some language model errors and biases, the study demonstrates AI's immense potential in automating tasks - a boon, especially to junior programmers around the world.

Broader Implications

Powerfully generative AI technologies like ChatGPT can perform specific job functions, saving time, and boosting productivity in several industries.

While coders find such tools beneficial, it's also critical to note that limitations and biases do exist in AI models which could potentially affect the software creation process.

