I got a verbal offer for 2-1 backend engineer in Tiktok. Following is the breakdown: 210K Base + 52.5K Target Bonus + 850 RSU (evaluated at USD 170.8) + 30K Sign-On. What do you guys think?





TT TC: ~300K

Current TC: Amazon ๐ŸŒ (I am getting promoted to l5 soon)

Amazon YOE: 1.75





ps: I am a non-Chinese speaker