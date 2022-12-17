bcneco in  
Goldman Sachs plans to lay off 4000 people!

Looks like Goldman Sachs isn't playing around. Seems like it'll start another domino chain with more layoffs.


https://www.wsj.com/articles/goldman-sachs-plans-thousands-of-layoffs-expects-to-eliminate-some-bonuses-11671212043

Goldman Sachs Plans Thousands of Layoffs, Expects to Eliminate Some Bonuses

The bank added staff aggressively during the pandemic. Now, amid a deal-making slump, it is planning cutbacks.

Banking has always been to known to conduct layoffs since the 1980s. Fewer deals = less revenue. Less revenue = lower bonuses for staff. Cut some staff to keep bonuses the same.
I will say if you are working some multi-year back off tech project-- the job is pretty damn stable, but caps out at like 180 to 200k for a VP.
