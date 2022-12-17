bcneco in
Goldman Sachs plans to lay off 4000 people!
Looks like Goldman Sachs isn't playing around. Seems like it'll start another domino chain with more layoffs.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/goldman-sachs-plans-thousands-of-layoffs-expects-to-eliminate-some-bonuses-11671212043
BrooklynBrokeBusiness Analyst
Banking has always been to known to conduct layoffs since the 1980s. Fewer deals = less revenue. Less revenue = lower bonuses for staff. Cut some staff to keep bonuses the same.
BrooklynBrokeBusiness Analyst
I will say if you are working some multi-year back off tech project-- the job is pretty damn stable, but caps out at like 180 to 200k for a VP.
