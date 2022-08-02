deskgeek in
How long should you wait before looking at manager roles?
I have ~3 years exp and am getting conflicting info about when is 'the right time'. Thoughts from existing managers appreciated.
9
1580
Sort by:
walakanaSoftware Engineering Manager
Spend at least 5 years doing the job you intend to manage. Get really good at it, and understand it very well. Don’t let people rush you into management - without that technical credibility, the job is nearly impossible. You need the street cred to get buy-in, esp if you're doing code reviews and butt heads with other engineers, etc.
7
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,381