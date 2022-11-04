addemon in
Apple Ai/Ml interview ML infra
Hello everyone,
I'd like to know how does an Apple interview process looks like how many stages are there? Especially AI/ML dept. I have my initial interview scheduled next week and would like to know what will it mainly focused on.
Thanks in advance✌️
swoopaplData Engineer
You will get system ml/design questions like: - Design a scheduler in Python - Design a ride-sharing application like Uber - What is LRU Cache? - How will you process 100,000 files across multiple servers on Hadoop?
3
addemonComputer Science at Stony Brook University
Thank you very much for your input
The first round is a live coding round on a platform, should I expect these questions, given I am a new grad. Asking Specifically for the upcoming coding round.
Thanks again…
