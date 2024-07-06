19g6ul29m1yjs in  
Hardware Engineer  

Cisco offer evaluation (G10- San Jose)

Can you please evaluate this offer for an Grade 10 role in hardware team in Cisco, San Jose, CA?

Master's  + 12 YOE

Base: 175K

Bonus: 10%

Stock: 100K (total vested in 3 yrs)

TC: 225K

How much should I negotiate and in which part of the package?

Thanks!

3
2057
crazydog9Software Engineer  
Pretty low ball offer. Last year i had 9 yrs exp and i was offered G10. My offer was 210k base and 175k RSU’s for 3 yrs. I ended up rejecting that offer.
1
19g6ul29m1yjsHardware Engineer  
Did you try to negotiate it? If yes, how was your experience?

