19g6ul29m1yjs in
Cisco offer evaluation (G10- San Jose)
Can you please evaluate this offer for an Grade 10 role in hardware team in Cisco, San Jose, CA?
Master's + 12 YOE
Base: 175K
Bonus: 10%
Stock: 100K (total vested in 3 yrs)
TC: 225K
How much should I negotiate and in which part of the package?
Thanks!
3
2057
Sort by:
crazydog9Software Engineer
Pretty low ball offer. Last year i had 9 yrs exp and i was offered G10. My offer was 210k base and 175k RSU’s for 3 yrs. I ended up rejecting that offer.
1
19g6ul29m1yjsHardware Engineer
Did you try to negotiate it? If yes, how was your experience?
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,554