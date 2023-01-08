College Major

cd12396 in  
Hi,  I am currently a high school senior hoping to go to either Princeton, UPenn, or Vanderbilt.  I wpuld ultimately live to work in a quant role for a company likr HRT or JaneStreet but would also be interested in the tech industry (SWE).  Would there be any specific majors of the following that I will list that are better suited to get me a quant role?  I'm interested in CompSci, Physics, Data Science or EECS.
breezySoftware Engineer at Google 
Probably EECS among this list, but even better would be Applied Math / Stats
19g614l3k6kkeuFull-Stack Software Engineer at Amazon 
Applied math and stats would be best. Make sure you get close to a 4.0. GPA matters a lot in the finance world

