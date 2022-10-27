undertone in  
Software Engineer  

Argo AI is shutting down

Ford is shutting down Argo AI which has some massive implications on the self driving car indsutry. Wonder whag to make of it given Cruise is already doing driverless rides in cities like SF. 
lof310Hardware Engineer  
Wow... anyone know what exactly went wrong? 2 years and poof?
grovebendSoftware Engineer at Argo AI 
Hi, soon to be ex-argo here. They're dissolving the company. Ford/VW will be absorbing some of the employees. Our equity is gone but we'll get severance. Pretty breaking news for us as it is for everyone else.
