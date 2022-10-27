undertone in
Argo AI is shutting down
Ford is shutting down Argo AI which has some massive implications on the self driving car indsutry. Wonder whag to make of it given Cruise is already doing driverless rides in cities like SF.
lof310Hardware Engineer
Wow... anyone know what exactly went wrong? 2 years and poof?
grovebendSoftware Engineer at Argo AI
Hi, soon to be ex-argo here. They're dissolving the company. Ford/VW will be absorbing some of the employees. Our equity is gone but we'll get severance. Pretty breaking news for us as it is for everyone else.
