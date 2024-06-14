Romulus in
From PM to engineer
I want to transition from product management to engineering. Not only do I think my time as a pm would benefit my career as a dev but I am a very business minded and entrepreneurial person so I love to be efficient and just get things done.
However I know that once on the other side the grass won't be greener.
As a pm I constantly feel like I'm always screwed over by stakeholders changing their mind, or engineering taking too long and not even delivering on requirements.
But once I'm a dev, I'm curious to know what can I expect one day from my future pm? What are the eng only calls like and what do they complain about?
RyStoutSoftware Engineer
Engineering has their own set of unique problems and they deal with bad PMs and Stakeholders all the time too. The biggest issue is non-technical people thinking they know the technical side of it. PMs and stakeholders ask for ridiculous things all the time and set unrealistic timelines and deadlines. But just like from a PM perspective, there are always going to be good teams and bad teams. It's more about the people you work with, rather than the job you're doing imo.
