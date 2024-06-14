From PM to engineer

I want to transition from product management to engineering. Not only do I think my time as a pm would benefit my career as a dev but I am a very business minded and entrepreneurial person so I love to be efficient and just get things done.





However I know that once on the other side the grass won't be greener.





As a pm I constantly feel like I'm always screwed over by stakeholders changing their mind, or engineering taking too long and not even delivering on requirements.





But once I'm a dev, I'm curious to know what can I expect one day from my future pm? What are the eng only calls like and what do they complain about?