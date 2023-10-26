How to guage manager during interviews

I am thinking to switch jobs as an ICE in tech and want to make sure that relationship with my new manager is compatible, not super stressful all the time, and a decent work life balance. For me balance is 40-50 hr work week with achievable well-defined expectations.





How to guage a manager during interviews? Its very hard to know someone personally in that team to get an accurate picture.





I want to gauge on:

1. Work life balance - they're just saying it " we have work life balance" or actually there is substance to it.

2. Micro-management/Nitpicking

3. Toxic work culture - bad planning, pushing you in a corner to get things done or accept more responsibility, no freedom of opinion or freedom to speak your mind/network.



