Financial Analyst  

TikTok might be the new Google search in the next 5 years

Nearly 40% of Gen Z prefers searching on TikTok and Instagram over Google Search and Maps. Idk why they are using that over Maps but I'm astonished and I see why Zuck is trying so hard to copy them.

Software Engineer  
TikTok has the best recommendation engine on the market. So much so that the other platforms recommend their content more than native. I have no stats but thats my impression

