What are some companies with longer vesting periods for stock grants
Curious, since I've seen a few companies adopt some interesting new vesting schedules. Including companies like Stripe, Lyft, and Coinbase adopting 1 year grants.
Any companies on the opposite end of the spectrum, stretching out the grant period over more than 4 years? I know Amazon has the backloaded schedule.
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Hm, interesting thought but I haven't seen any companies doing longer vesting periods. I imagine, in this climate, it's a hard sell to try and lock down candidates for even longer than 4 years, so it's probably not worth it for companies to think that far ahead.
1
