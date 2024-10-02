Is the job market as bad as people think?

I graduated in December 2023 with a degree in CS, and accepted an implementation consulting role which was a more function role. Not really technical with coding or anything. I use postman, Kibana, etc to do some troubleshooting etc but that's about it. I really wanna switch to SWE but I feel like my entire experience is completely irrelevant to swe and won't help at all plus with the market I won't get any interviews. I accepted a masters program in cs in hopes it will help but not sure. Any advice?