techprodigy10 in
Is the job market as bad as people think?
I graduated in December 2023 with a degree in CS, and accepted an implementation consulting role which was a more function role. Not really technical with coding or anything. I use postman, Kibana, etc to do some troubleshooting etc but that's about it. I really wanna switch to SWE but I feel like my entire experience is completely irrelevant to swe and won't help at all plus with the market I won't get any interviews. I accepted a masters program in cs in hopes it will help but not sure. Any advice?
eightysixerSoftware Engineer
The best time to try is now while you are still relatively fresh out of school. It's not hard to sell a career story like "I took the job I could get out of school but what I really want to do is software engineering." My perspective is the market still sucks but is getting a little better. I'm getting more recruiters in my inbox and finally scored a couple recruiter screens from applications. A master's degree will help you for certain "old school" engineering shops - think aerospace/defense, automotive, medical devices, etc. Additionally, some SV shops like Nvidia value master's degrees because of the unique demands of their product (GPU drivers need performance and a certain level of academic rigor is beneficial when thinking through problems in that space). But it's not a panacea and likely won't help for most web dev shops. tl;dr just try. Don't let fear of failure hold you back.
FlorinWeb Development (Front-End)
Love this!
