Career advice (please help)

Im transferring to Virginia Tech next semester, and while my parents want to cover the costs, they dont make much. I enjoy Computer Science and want to pursue it, but a lot of my friends have dropped the major out of fear of not finding a job. Since my family cant afford for me to make the wrong decision, Ive been researching whether CS is still worth it, but I keep seeing mixed answers. Id really appreciate advice from someone with experience, should I stick with CS, or would switching to another major be a smarter choice in terms of job prospects?



