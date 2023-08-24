Job Hunting is Scary

Hi everyone! I was laid off at Google and have since been looking for positions in the DMV area (Northern Virginia/ Washington DC). I think ive applied to almost 400 jobs since end of February but its been a hard/scary journey.





After revising my resume a million times I'm starting to get more interviews now. Does anyone have any more tips and maybe know who might have referrals to some positions in the local DMV area? (I was a IT Support Engineer but can go into any support role and maybe sys admin).





Thank you so much and I wish the best of luck to everyone who might be going through the same thing.