Syed Umer Hasnain Zaidi in
Moving to the US
I am in my final year of my Bachelor's in Computer Science in Pakistan. I am thinking about moving to the US after my graduation, doing my master's there, and maybe staying there permanently. What things should I look into before choosing a university and like the state I go to?
2
1054
Sort by:
ambitiousDepressoTechnical Project Manager
I'd recommend joining relevant Facebook groups for this purpose and asking people who have done this from Pakistan themselves.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,381