Syed Umer Hasnain Zaidi in  
Computer Science at FAST-NUCES 

Moving to the US

I am in my final year of my Bachelor's in Computer Science in Pakistan. I am thinking about moving to the US after my graduation, doing my master's there, and maybe staying there permanently. What things should I look into before choosing a university and like the state I go to?

ambitiousDepressoTechnical Project Manager  
I'd recommend joining relevant Facebook groups for this purpose and asking people who have done this from Pakistan themselves.
