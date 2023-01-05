Is OMSCS worth it?





I am actually interested in the topics taught but I’m not sure if a masters is worth it in terms of time commitment. I’m in my early 40s with wife and young kid, house, etc. Work is kinda slow generally so i’d probably have some time during work hours to work on school most likely but I'm sure it would still require nights and weekends.





My main goal of doing this is basically just to make more money. I currently make $140k. I see most roles at tech companies want CS degrees and this would kinda check that box . As I look more at the courses I’m sure I will learn a great deal but at the end of the day I think it’s mostly about the piece of paper. Wondering whether it’s worth doing or not.

I currently work for a large consulting company as a data scientist/engineer/SWE. I am a career changer that never had an undergrad CS degree but I have an MBA and did a data science bootcamp to get into my current role. I’ve been working in this role for about 3.5 years but have a lot of overall work experience previously. I already got into the Georgia Tech Online MS CS program and work will pay for it (it’s also only $7-9k for the degree).