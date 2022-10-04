Salary Transparency

Hi,

sorry if this is a worn out path, but I'm looking for some feedback on my negotiation approach.





I am in the final interview stages with a company, but they haven't told me anything about the salary yet. Instead, they asked for my expectations. So I said "more than the others, ofc". Consequently, they asked "Well, how much would that be?"





My thoughts were, if I'm giving them a number, they won't have reasons to go much higher than that. So instead I said, that I can't disclose that at this point.





I think they were a little taken aback by that approach, but honestly, they have been so intransparent up to now, I feel they deserve some intransparency in return. Also, my life does not depend on that offer, so I thought I could risk it.





What are your thoughts? Would you still expect an offer? Has this any chance of success or should I make up my mind and be more clear next time?





Cheers and have a good week