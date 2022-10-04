elemelon in
Salary Transparency
Hi,
sorry if this is a worn out path, but I'm looking for some feedback on my negotiation approach.
I am in the final interview stages with a company, but they haven't told me anything about the salary yet. Instead, they asked for my expectations. So I said "more than the others, ofc". Consequently, they asked "Well, how much would that be?"
My thoughts were, if I'm giving them a number, they won't have reasons to go much higher than that. So instead I said, that I can't disclose that at this point.
I think they were a little taken aback by that approach, but honestly, they have been so intransparent up to now, I feel they deserve some intransparency in return. Also, my life does not depend on that offer, so I thought I could risk it.
What are your thoughts? Would you still expect an offer? Has this any chance of success or should I make up my mind and be more clear next time?
Cheers and have a good week
raisinbranSoftware Engineer
A good approach in this situation would be to reflect the question back to them, by asking what the salary range is for the role. Also asking any other information like what level you're being considered for. Afterwards you can mention that you're still taking some time to talk to your mentor/spouse to think about your compensation expectations, but would happy to follow up by email (just buys you time). If they still felt you were a good candidate, they most probably will still make you an offer, but it is definitely in your favor to be more clear next time since now their starting number might be on the lower end vs if you did your research you could get the starting offer figures higher. This video was helpful for me: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fyn0CKPuPlA
012n000Computer Science
Super helpful, thanks!
