Meta E5 on site interview: why?

Hello,





I have a question and would appreciate your thoughts. I have an upcoming on-site interview with Meta for an infrastructure software engineering position at the E5 level.





However, I'm struggling to understand why Meta is considering me for this role. Despite holding a PhD in Electrical Engineering and having four years of experience in a hardware company, my background isn't directly related to infrastructure.





Even if I perform well in the interviews, given my lack of hands-on experience I doubt it that I get a team matching. What are your thoughts on this?



