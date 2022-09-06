Amazon AWS L5 offer

Hello Everyone, so I interviewed for an L6 Sr. Security Consultant at AWS but after the interviews, they said they really liked you but felt more comfortable offering an L5 role instead. I'm currently at a similar level or higher than L6 at Deloitte. Is there a possibility I can get AWS to get me in still as an L6 and what could I ask for offer-wise? Below is what I got so far. #aws #amazon #amazonaws #offer







