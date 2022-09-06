Cybsec in
Amazon AWS L5 offer
Hello Everyone, so I interviewed for an L6 Sr. Security Consultant at AWS but after the interviews, they said they really liked you but felt more comfortable offering an L5 role instead. I'm currently at a similar level or higher than L6 at Deloitte. Is there a possibility I can get AWS to get me in still as an L6 and what could I ask for offer-wise? Below is what I got so far. #aws #amazon #amazonaws #offer
Amazon
Security Consultant
Texas
Total per year
$231K
Level
L5
Base
$160K
Total stock grant
$1.4K
Bonus
$70K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
8 Years
AniMa7ronSoftware Engineer
To the best of my knowledge, no. Leveling is according to what you demonstrated your responsibilities are/were. Maybe you short-sold yourself or perhaps your behavioral interviewer wasn't having the best day, but it's set at this point. That said, I'd ask for another $75k in stock. They'll pay it.
