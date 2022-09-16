19g6vl0j588oe in  
Product Design Manager  

What’s the best way to go about making friends with FANG recruiters?

Looking for a leg up on how to get my profile in front of folks from large tech conpanies... how did you break into the recruiters mailbox?
309jnfhrisq45Software Engineer  
Update your LinkedIn profile so you show up in the searches.
SKo2nr1nug0Recruiter  
Can second this. I recommend updating everything from your tag line to your job titles to the bullet points in your resume. Location sometimes matters. Have a great picture. Make sure you are also active there. Like posts and make good comments on other peoples post like Alex Xu: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6975842122167988224
