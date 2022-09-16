19g6vl0j588oe in
What’s the best way to go about making friends with FANG recruiters?
Looking for a leg up on how to get my profile in front of folks from large tech conpanies... how did you break into the recruiters mailbox?
8
4169
Sort by:
309jnfhrisq45Software Engineer
Update your LinkedIn profile so you show up in the searches.
8
SKo2nr1nug0Recruiter
Can second this. I recommend updating everything from your tag line to your job titles to the bullet points in your resume. Location sometimes matters. Have a great picture. Make sure you are also active there. Like posts and make good comments on other peoples post like Alex Xu: https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6975842122167988224
6
About
Public
Product Designer
Members
4,670