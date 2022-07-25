Jdi824isJabe in
We need more companies investing in talent with rotational programs like this.
My argument is that even if youre training workers for your competition, the program raises the tide for all and builds loyalty at an early stage in a professional's career.
Anyone participate in this kind of programs?
https://www.businessinsider.com/associate-product-manager-apm-program-meta-google-2022-7
How entry-level product manager programs at companies like Meta and Google are helping workers without relevant experience or education break into tech and earn six-figure salaries
Top execs like Salesforce co-CEO Bret Taylor got their start with entry-level programs that condense a lot of tech experience into weeks or months.
nikkiv99Product Manager
Meta has a great program and I believe it's live right now so if anyone is looking for this kind of thing, check them out.
