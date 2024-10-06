Does Product Area impact pay bands for non-tech roles at Google

I’ve interviewed for a couple non-tech L6 roles at Google and curious if product area impacts salary bands.





While I understand location can impact base salary (and maybe equity package) I’m curious if there is a dramatic difference for the same role if only the PA changes?





Let’s say it’s a PMM role, does PA change the TC Bands?





I have two different bands that I received from two different Google recruiters for similar roles over the past few months.





