Does Product Area impact pay bands for non-tech roles at Google
I’ve interviewed for a couple non-tech L6 roles at Google and curious if product area impacts salary bands.
While I understand location can impact base salary (and maybe equity package) I’m curious if there is a dramatic difference for the same role if only the PA changes?
Let’s say it’s a PMM role, does PA change the TC Bands?
I have two different bands that I received from two different Google recruiters for similar roles over the past few months.
slowgopherSoftware Engineer
Negotiation plays a more important role than PA I think. If you don’t state the number up front, the recruiter might start off with the median of that band. But it totally depends on them
