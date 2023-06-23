How would you engineer the Titan submersible (the Titanic sub) for better safety?

undertone in
How would you engineer the Titan submersible (technically not a submarine) to provide better safety when traversing to the depths of the ocean?
It seems like catastrophic implosion may just be the cause for the sub to go missing. They just found a debris field and identified pieces of the sub. Feel like there are some obvious ways it could have engineered better safety protocols. Even outside of the pressure chamber, they could have for example added a cable that went down with it. Thoughts?
TBirdSoftware Engineer
There is a body of knowledge out there in the industry and underwater research world. OceanGate broke the rules and conventions in service of "innovation." Their leadership refused certification because they thought they knew better. Innovation is good, but not at the avoidable cost of human life.