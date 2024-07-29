Internship to full-time offer timeline

Hi all,





I am studying a masters in CS while working full-time in a non tech field.





I plan on pursuing internships and getting a full-time offer. I will need to quit my job to do the internship.





Is it possible to get a full time offer and start working full-time right after the internship ends?





I do not want to quit my job for an internship and have them give me a full-time offer effective in 9 months. I will be jobless during that gap.





I am not familiar with internships. Appreciate the advice!