UK inflation hits 10.1%, the first double-digit print in 40 years!
This marks another rapid increase from 9.4% a month ago and above the 9.8% reading expected by economists. What makes for uncomfortable reading is that price pressures are widening with food prices making the biggest contribution to this month’s increase.
I hear Dr Oz. is complaining about food in the US so I wonder if this is a global food crisis we're heading into now?
Yes, we've been headed towards a global food crisis since the Ukraine invasion. The US will probably be fine, since there is plenty of arable land.
