Qwerty543  
Software Engineering Manager  

Full Remote, Remote Friendly, Hybrid?

Hi folks,


I work for a European SaaS startup, which has a fairly successful hybrid implementation. One main tech site, and a handful of remote engineers, mostly in the same timezone.


I've been asked to write a proposal for building an offshore engineering team in the US. We have existing sales and services offices in Texas, so that is the preferred location.


Many of the companies of similar size that I know of have gone fully remote since the pandemic and plan to stay remote first.


If YOU were trying to build a new, offshore engineering team in the US, and 7 time zones away from HQ, what would you choose and why? (Knowing that the easiest path is to specify hybrid with people living in Texas near the office.)


I have worked in all of the models and have my own biases, but I want a sample of N > 1.


Bonus points if you can articulate how you would try to convince upper management if you think it should be something other than hybrid.


Thanks!

kronung  
I'm a bit curious why to try to build offshore dev team in US when the organisation is in EU? If it's not DevOps / SRE team -- my personal opinion is that there are more cons then pros. Time difference is a thing, but not only when you're talking about meetings and collaboration. I.e. someone needs an urgent help, or code review. They'll ask someone available in their timezone (for convenience) first time, but second time they'll go to the person helped previously and so on... It also creates quite clear border between teams. There will be "Us" and "They" very soon and this is a cultural issue you'd need to deal with.
Ahoohoo  
Also hiring for talent in US is going to be way more expensive. So much competition, for a US mid level salary you’re going to have a strong senior in EU
