Full Remote, Remote Friendly, Hybrid?

Hi folks,





I work for a European SaaS startup, which has a fairly successful hybrid implementation. One main tech site, and a handful of remote engineers, mostly in the same timezone.





I've been asked to write a proposal for building an offshore engineering team in the US. We have existing sales and services offices in Texas, so that is the preferred location.





Many of the companies of similar size that I know of have gone fully remote since the pandemic and plan to stay remote first.





If YOU were trying to build a new, offshore engineering team in the US, and 7 time zones away from HQ, what would you choose and why? (Knowing that the easiest path is to specify hybrid with people living in Texas near the office.)





I have worked in all of the models and have my own biases, but I want a sample of N > 1.





Bonus points if you can articulate how you would try to convince upper management if you think it should be something other than hybrid.





Thanks!