WildCat in
Remote Job from India
I'm an Android Developer with 6 years of experience from India.
I would like to know if it's possible to get remote job from a company based in US/UK/or any other better paying counties as full time?
I'm not expecting native US/UK salary.
If anyone got a remote job (even in other domain), please let me know how did you apply?
moosicSoftware Engineer
The problem is the employment laws are pretty stringent in India. In my opinion, HR and legal are going to shoot down hiring employees in India unless the organization has a business entity in the country. So that precludes a lot of companies. You'll likely need to be a subcontractor through an outsourcing agency.
