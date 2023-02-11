milkywaymaven in
Learn Go or Typescript
I've been working in Ruby on Rails for about 5 years now, and have some Node + TypeScript experience.
Recently I've noticed a lot of job openings require TypeScript or Go experience, and haven't seen much of Rails openings.
I wanted to ask the community which one would be a better choice for the future. Should I learn Go or advance in Typescript?
Thanks for the help.
19g615l02tcym4Solution Architect at Red Hat
Learn them all, whats the harm
milkywaymavenBackend Software Engineer
It’s not just about learning the basics, It’s about getting advanced skills, production ready code and working on large scale systems. That takes time with a regular job.
