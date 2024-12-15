2024 End of Year Pay Report -- Additional Analysis Requested

Levels.fyi has about seven years of salary data for software positions. I would like to see a time series graph of how the average or median salary has increased or decreased each year. (2017 to 2024) From that graph, I would like to see some type of forecast:





What will software engineers make in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, and 2029?





During this time period, are salaries expected to increase or will be they stagnant? Will they actually decrease? If they will increase, by how much?





Will this career be a viable career path in 2029?





If you can those answer questions, quantitatively and qualitatively, then this report would be beneficial.