Calculatron99 in
Official ChatGPT app for iOS
https://openai.com/blog/introducing-the-chatgpt-app-for-ios
Anyone download it/play around with it yet?
TechZazenSolution Architect
Yea, and it’s behind on features. It’s design is iOS only, so iPad users get a dopey look. Can’t change style or anything else. No integrations with the OS. Shortcut support? Copying text requires displaying a dialog with the text on the screen, as it’s not directly selectable. I’d say 3/5, that is, it works and doesn’t crash. However it has a ways to go to be a great app.
TechZazenSolution Architect
Sorry auto replace on “it’s”. Its design…etc. I hate that replace. My bad.
