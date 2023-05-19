Calculatron99 in  
Business Analyst  

Official ChatGPT app for iOS

https://openai.com/blog/introducing-the-chatgpt-app-for-ios


Anyone download it/play around with it yet?

Introducing the ChatGPT app for iOS

Introducing the ChatGPT app for iOS

The ChatGPT app syncs your conversations, supports voice input, and brings our latest model improvements to your fingertips.

TechZazenSolution Architect  
Yea, and it’s behind on features. It’s design is iOS only, so iPad users get a dopey look. Can’t change style or anything else. No integrations with the OS. Shortcut support? Copying text requires displaying a dialog with the text on the screen, as it’s not directly selectable. I’d say 3/5, that is, it works and doesn’t crash. However it has a ways to go to be a great app.
TechZazenSolution Architect  
Sorry auto replace on “it’s”. Its design…etc. I hate that replace. My bad.

