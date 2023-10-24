Where to Apply After 1 YOE

Hi everyone I got my first full time role in tech last year and am looking elsewhere mainly for salary reasons. I have contract MERN front-end experience (3 years), full-time postgres, python (pandas, numpy), and django experience (1 year). I like that I have a fully remote 9 to 5 schedule that is flexible (I can take dog to vet during day etc) I just want to be making $100K+ TC. Where can I look/apply other then AngelList/Wellfound and linkedin. I am not interested in FAANG companies. I thought of looking into Home Depot etc. Thanks in advance!