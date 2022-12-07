Bronsky in
Up for a Senior Software Engineer promotion, how to get biggest raise?
I know conventially the best way to get a large raise is to switch companies, and I'm open to doing so, but I really like my current company. It's large FinTech company and it'll be a year and half since I started and have gotten any raises. I've never actually gone through a promotion like this so I'm not sure what to expect. My current plan to make a document of all my accomplishments to help in negotiation. Any tips?
between 8-15% is reasonable estimate. What is your ideal number though? I would think about that. If you want to get technical with it, add some dollar figures to that list of accomplishments you're making and see what the raise amount is. Then ask if its reasonable.
