I was fired from a startup 1 month before Christmas. What are your thoughts on London or Paris?





Me and my coworkers (4 total) were fired from a ~35 person data oriented startup in Ireland/Spain due to lack of clients. I have worked with a lot of good tech and learned a lot. I have 5 years experience total. 2 years with cloud (AWS) and have done work as QA with data ingestion pipelines but moved to Software Eng as QA is unbearable when everyone is against making changes. I am also an EU and Canadian citizen.





Here is what I know about London.





It is a Fintech centre. Companies like Revolut are headquartered there. But it is one of the most expensive cities in the world.





Here is what I know about Paris.





It is a minor fintech center. But it is in the EU and is very close and very well connected with other tech centers in the EU.





So my questions are:

- Do you believe I have what it takes to get a job in London?

- Does anyone from London have any advice on the types of jobs there in the Tech sector?

- How is Paris in comparison?

Some context about me.