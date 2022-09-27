Brian in
Have you made the transition from a startup to a larger company?
A community member asked our coaches the following question during the AMA:
When you’re thinking about going from start ups to some of the larger companies, what are ways you can best sell your experience? I find that my work is discounted since I’m not dealing with the same level of scale as they are in my day to day.
We'd love to hear how you showcased your experience!
Larger corporations with thousands of employees tend to be more structured and team-driven, while smaller businesses can be more intimate and personable. Depending on whether you thrive in those conditions, you may format your actual experience to fit the culture.
2
