Toshit Singh in
Looking for Freelance Projects as a Full Stack Developer
Hi there! I'm a full stack developer with experience in NextJS, NodeJS, and MySQL. I've had the opportunity to work on some really interesting projects and have successfully deployed a project on a VPS. I'm currently looking for freelance work and would love some help finding opportunities. If you know of any leads or have any advice on how to find freelance work, I would really appreciate it. Thanks for taking the time to read my message.
