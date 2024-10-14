[Meta Warsaw] Enterprise Systems Engineer Interview

I'm interviewing at Meta in October 22th for ESE and I come from SWE background.





I'm working at Microsoft as a vendor and my contract ends next month and that's why I decided to go through ESE interview process.





Seeking insight about the interview level in general, especially the DSA.





It's 4 rounds,

1 DSA

1 System Design

1 Linux

1 Behavioral





What DSA topics should I focus on? Is it like SWE interview where I might be asked about DP, Graphs, ..etc ?

Is neetcode.io enough?





Regarding the system design, what typically the interviewer would focus on? (Scalability, Reseliency, ..etc)?





Last but not least, about the linux, Glassdoor reviews were very helpful on this part, but most of it was related to a Production Engineer role, is it the same for ESE?





Any input would be appreciated, I have to pass the interview.





Thanks