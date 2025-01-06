cookacola in  
Computer Engineering  

Poll

Qualcomm vs Aerospace Startup Internship

Currently a college junior studying computer engineering. I received two offers for an positions doing embedded software for the summer, one for Qualcomm in some 5G platform in Boulder and another in LA working at a relatively well known aerospace startup company.

Qualcomm has the edge in compensation and name recognition, but its in a worse location and the work doesn't seem as interesting as the aerospace company. Does Qualcomm's money and the name rec outweigh the other factors?

What should I pick?

Also, I would be reneging the startup as I've already technically accepted their offer.

